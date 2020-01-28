Ban on wearing lipstick on campus: AJK university declares notice illegal

MUZAFFARABAD: The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Monday struck down a notice issued by the institutions education department banning female students from wearing lipstick on campus.

“The circular was issued by the Education department. It has no legal standing,” the university’s spokesperson, Tahir Azeem, said.

The circular, an image of which was also widely shared and criticised on social media, was issued by the varsity's Institute of Education on January 21, enforcing a Rs100 fine on female students wearing lipstick on campus.

According to Azeem, the circular had no real legality and was issued by the department independently.

“To maintain the sanctity of education and teaching, different departments issue a code of conduct,” he said.

All departments within the university have been instructed not to take such steps on their own that could have a negative effect on the institutions dignity, he added.