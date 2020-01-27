Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slams advert campaign poking fun at their 'part-time royal' role

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a roll with their fight for a more independent life outside of the confines of the royal family.

Recently, another company came under fire after they “light-heartedly” joked about their ‘part-time roles’, in an advert being promoted for a housing company. The add featured the Duke and Duchess with worried expressions on their faces.

The company, Hagan Homes is one of Northern Ireland’s biggest property developers and stated that their housing options are “fit for part-time royalty.”

According to reports, the company had no permission to publish adds which reference the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

In order to make amends for their actions, the company is not only actively working to remove the published adds, but offered to make a £10,000 donation to a charity of their choice.

According to the reports by the Belfast Telegraph, the Duke and Duchess’s representatives were ready to take action against the advertising campaign.

One of the adverts posted stated, "Buying a new home can be rather stressful,". However, on Saturday, the founder and chairman of Hagan Homs, James, Hagan revealed that his company is busy getting rid of the adverts.

"We have been in contact with representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and taken action to remove the social media posts and billboard advertising," Mr Hagan said.

The company clarified that the campaign was intended to reflect upon Ireland’s lighthearted nature of handling majorly stressful situations.

"Many young people struggle with the complexities of buying a new home and we were keen to emphasize that support is available in such circumstances."

He added: "It was not our intention to cause any offence and we sincerely apologise if any has been taken.

"We believe Harry and Meghan are strong role models for all young people who are trying to find their own path in life and in recognition of this Hagan Homes is keen to make a donation of £10,000 to a charity of Harry and Meghan's choice."