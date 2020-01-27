Camila Cabello's dad breaks down in tears over her 2020 Grammy performance

Camila Cabello is a singer who has graced the Grammys on a myriad of occasions, however, this year's performance tugged at the heart strings of every daughter and father on the planet.



Camila chose a rather emotional and heartfelt song for her performance which she dedicated to her father, making him cry eventually.

Not only did the star feature home videos from her very own childhood but she provided fans a glimpse into the relationship she and her dad share.

Surprised by the solo performance, the singer’s father could be seen breaking down in tears with every word sung. Her father ended up showering his daughter with kisses and the tightest possible hug.



