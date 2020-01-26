Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton no longer on talking terms ever since royal exit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry unquestionably sent shockwaves around the entire world with their exit that has impacted their relationship with members of the British royal family as well.

The affiliation that seems to have been considerably impacted through the decision appears to be of Meghan and sister-in-law Kate Middleton and their bond that had the world’s eyes on it already with their brewing friendship.

As per a grapevine cited by Us Weekly, the two have not been in touch ever since the entire drama rolled out.

"Kate and Meghan have not spoken since [the royal exit] happened,” the source had said.

This comes after a source had shared that the former royal pair "decided to cut out all the toxic people stirring around them to deal with each other man-to-man as brothers. Given Harry is now permanently moving away, there was a realization if they didn’t sort things out now, they never would."

The insider also added that ever since Meghan bid adieu to her role as a senior member, she has never felt more elated: "Meghan feels free. She has never been happier. She’s happy to be out of London."