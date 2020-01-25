Ayeza Khan's first Instagram post after 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' ending: Check out

Ayeza Khan took to Instagram to share a picture with Mere Paas Tum Ho co-star Humayun Saeed just an hour after the popular drama serial ended with a sad ending.

The actress, who played Mehwish in the drama, recently shared a picture of her praying alongside co-star Humayun Saeed.



The picture, however, did not carry any caption and received mix reactions over the climax of the drama.

Meanwhile, fans were expressing outrage over the ending of Mere Paas Tum Ho which saw Danish dying of a heart attack.

Check out the picture below:



















