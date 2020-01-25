close
Sat Jan 25, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 25, 2020

Ayeza Khan's first Instagram post after 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' ending: Check out

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 25, 2020

Ayeza Khan took to Instagram to share a picture with Mere Paas Tum Ho co-star  Humayun Saeed just an hour after the popular drama serial ended with a sad ending.

The actress, who played Mehwish in the drama,  recently shared a picture  of her praying alongside co-star Humayun Saeed.

The picture, however,  did not carry any caption and received mix reactions over the climax of the drama.

Meanwhile, fans were expressing outrage over the ending of Mere Paas Tum Ho which saw Danish  dying of a heart attack.

Check out the picture below:






