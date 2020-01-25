Iqra Aziz pens emotional note about married life with Yasir Hussain

Pakistani celebrity couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz, who tied the knot last month, are enjoying every second of their married life.



The Suno Chanda actress took to Instagram and shared an emotional story. Iqra tagging hubby Yasir Hussain wrote, “Being married someday is going to be beautiful, like imagine you coming home to your best friend every single day and just do life together until you grow old.”

She went on to say, “I am loving every second of this new life”.

Iqra also thanked God for the new life, saying “#AlHamdulillah”.

Yasir Hussain shared wifey’s story on his Insta handle and wrote, “I’m Happy’.

Yasir and Iqra got married on December 28, 2019 and recently returned to Pakistan after enjoying their honeymoon in Sri Lanka.