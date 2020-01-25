Selena Gomez fan girls over Jennifer Aniston as she takes over 'The Ellen Show'

Selena Gomez may have a colossal fan base of her own but that doesn’t stop the diva from bringing out her own fan girl inside when she rubs shoulders with her fellow industry insiders.

The 27-year-old Lose You to Love Me singer proved to be one of the biggest Friends fan when she was invited on The Ellen Show, with Jennifer Aniston as the guest-host.

The singer had relatable written all over her as she gushed over The Morning Show actor and termed the interview as: "one of my favorite interviews of my life! [To] the queen herself!"

During the course of the show, Selena also looked back at how she met Jen the first time around in a bathroom.

"It’s so much fun. I was told that you recall us meeting for the first time in a bathroom,” Jen had said, to which Selena replied saying: “Well, nobody knew who I was, and you were in the bathroom, wearing a black dress.”

"And I think we were at Vanity Fair something event, and I was there with my mom, and I walked into the bathroom and I saw you, and you were just like so nice. You just walked out of the bathroom and you were going back, and my heart like, stopped. And I freaked out and I ran to my mom and I was like, ‘oh my god, I just saw Jennifer Aniston.’ I was like, ‘oh my god,’” Selena continued.

"Did I say hello? Did we have a pleasantry? [I was] washing my hands, I hope,” Jen asked.

"Yeah, you were fine. You were everything that I wanted," said Selena.

The 50-year-old Murder Mystery actor also shared some of her endearing and most treasured moments spent with Selena as she said: “You’ve always been so sweet. You really are a genuine [Friends] fan. It’s amazing. We’ve known each other for years. You’ve been to my house. We’ve had pizza. Girl after my own heart, do we love a pizza or what? We love a pizza."

Later on her Instagram, Selena also sang praises for Jennifer saying: “Yesterday was so much fun!! @jenniferaniston has been such a huge figure in my life. I love her humor, her grace and her heart! Check out the interview where I’m gushing over her the whole time!”







