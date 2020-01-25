Taylor Swift reveals her battle with eating disorder in new documentary

LOS ANGELES: Taylor Swift has opened up about her battle with an eating disorder in a new documentary.

Swift attended the premiere of her “Miss Americana” documentary Thursday night at the Sundance Film Festiva. The pop superstar vowed that she would starve herself to the extent that she felt as if she might pass out during live performances.

Swift said the lack of eating began to affect her live performances, adding that she now understands she's gotta have food to have the energy to get through her shows.

Speaking in her Netflix documentary, the 30-year-old singer said: "I tend to get triggered by something, whether it’s a picture of me where I feel like my tummy looked too big, or someone said that I looked pregnant or something. And that will trigger me to just starve a little bit, just stop eating.”

She said: "It's not good for me to see pictures of myself every day..."



Taylor's was reportedly pulling back on live shows this year -- doing fewer huge stadium dates - partly so she can spend more time with her, who's battling cancer and a brain tumor.



Taylor Swift's excited fans have great timing -- putting on an incredible display of support for her just as she was going public about battling an eating disorder.

