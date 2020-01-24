Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas swipe hearts with PDA-filled photo

Priyanka Chopra and hubby Nick Jonas have yet again made hearts flutter with their new PDA-filled photo.



The Sucker singer took to Instagram and shared an adorable loved-up photo of him with wife Priyanka Chopra and the intimate picture is winning the hearts of fans on social media.

Nick's picture was captioned as, "My favourite laugh. #WhatAManGottaDoVideo."



The lovebirds have always managed to make it to the headlines with their pleasing chemistry ever since they got married.

Priyanka Chopra recently featured in the music video of Jonas Brothers’ song What a man Gotta Do which was dropped on January 17, 2020.

