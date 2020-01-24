close
Fri Jan 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

World

Web Desk
January 24, 2020

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas swipe hearts with PDA-filled photo

World

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 24, 2020
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas swipe hearts with PDA-filled photo

Priyanka Chopra and hubby Nick Jonas have yet again made hearts flutter with their new PDA-filled photo.

The Sucker singer took to Instagram and shared an adorable loved-up photo of him with wife Priyanka Chopra and the intimate picture is winning the hearts of fans on social media.

Nick's picture was captioned as, "My favourite laugh. #WhatAManGottaDoVideo."

The lovebirds have always managed to make it to the headlines with their pleasing chemistry ever since they got married.

View this post on Instagram

My favorite laugh. #WhatAManGottaDoVideo

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Priyanka Chopra recently featured in the music video of Jonas Brothers’ song What a man Gotta Do which was dropped on January 17, 2020.

Latest News

More From World