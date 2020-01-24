Gigi, Bella Hadid walk for Jean Paul Gaultier's final fashion event

PARIS: Jean-Paul Gautier has said goodbye to his 50 years of fashion reign in a style at a dazzling show held at the Theatre Du Chatelet in Paris. He was pleased to have the support of some of the most influential models who strutted their stuff on his runway to pay tribute the legend.

Gigi Hadid and Bella's presence added the glitz and glamour to the lavish event as the supermodels stole the limelight with their stunning walk along with other fashion icons. Gigi was looking gorgons as she was donned in the designer's trademark nautical chic, including a sailor hat.

The big names of showbiz world were in abundance at his finale fashion event, and the runway was graced by the most famous models in the industry.

The fashion icon known for creating Madonna's "cone bra" corset, which she wore for her 1990 Blonde Ambition tour, announced earlier this month his plans to quit after an incredible career, and the Paris Fashion Week event was the perfect way to end his journey.