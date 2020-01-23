Indian singer's soulful rendition of Faiz's 'Hum Dekhenge' goes viral

Indian parliament last month passed the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, triggering countrywide protests against the legislation, which discriminates against minorities.

Government's crackdown against the demonstrators has failed to put an end to the protests .

A common sight from the protest that has particularly caught media's attention is Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz's iconic poem "Hum Dekhen Gai".

Recently, an Indian singer and composer, Sonam Karla has created a powerful rendition of the poem and merged it with an artist's recitation of Rabindranath Tagor's famous poem "Where the mind is without fear".

Video of her performance for which she collaborated with three other artists, beautifully celebrates the two poets known for their defiance towards totalitarianism.

The video is being shared in both Pakistan and India, with poetry lovers praising Sonam Kalra's soulful performance:

Here are some reactions from Twitter:




