Should we perform in Indian or Australian system to get selected, asks Kamran Akmal

Kamran Akmal expressed his frustration once again on Sunday at being overlooked by national selectors, sarcastically asking if he would have to reach Prime Minister Imran Khan to get back into the national fold.

The 38-year-old, in an interview with a local TV channel, said that 'the limit' has been crossed with his continued omission from the squad.

"There is a limit. It has been five years. It was claimed that those who perform would be automatically selected. Who is going to check my performances in all formats? The prime minister?" Akmal lamented.

Referring to himself and batsman Fawad Alam, Akmal went as far as to claim that the selection process had no regard for merit.

"There are many players like me and Fawad Alam who are deserving. I have performed in the Pakistan Super League and have been a top performer in domestic formats."

Furthermore, the cricketer reminded Chief Selector Misbah-ul-Haq of his own struggle to break into the national in early 2000s, imploring him to tighten the system's loose bolts.



"Misbah knows how much struggle he did himself and he eventually got what he deserved so he should look at these things. Before this, Mickey Arthur's favouritism had a negative effect on the national team," he concluded.

Last week, the out-of-favour batsman had expressed that he was "hurt and heartbroken" following the squad announcement and took to Twitter to express his frustration.

"[I am ]hurt and heartbroken for not being considered for the team. " he tweeted, adding that "I have really worked hard."