Tue Jan 21, 2020
World

Web Desk
January 21, 2020

Zayn Malik makes fans go wild as he breaks Instagram hiatus after patch-up with Gigi Hadid

World

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 21, 2020
Zayn Malik makes fans go wild as he breaks Instagram hiatus after patch-up with Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik has broken his Instagram sabbatical with a life update making his fans going wild after reconciling with ladylove Gigi Hadid. 

On Monday, the former One Direction singer posted a selfie informing his 31.5 fans about his whereabouts.

Wearing a quilted jacket adorned with the logo of his local football club, Bradford City FC, Zayn got the heartbeat of his fans racing with his recent picture that came after a period of three months.

Wearing a Nike beanie and a silver nose ring as he squinted into the camera, Zayn wrote, “Up North.”

View this post on Instagram

Up North.

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

The last picture that Zayn posted of himself came on October 5, 2019. 

It was only recently that the Pillow Talk singer got his fans across the globe excited after he shared that he has rekindled his romance with off and on girlfriend Gigi Hadid. 

