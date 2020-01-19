Brad Pitt reveals how he plans to celebrate with kids after award season wraps

Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt hardly ever fails to escape headlines about anything even remotely related to his personal life, especially his equation with his children that he shares with Angelina Jolie.



And with the 57-year-old Ad Astra actor currently riding high with the success of his back to back hits winning big during the award season, the world seems to be wondering how he celebrates with his now broken family.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Fight Club actor addressed just that as he spoke about his plans of celebration after the season comes to a close.

“Really, it hasn't been a lot of time to celebrate, you know? It's like — they call it a season for a reason. So we'll do that when it's all said and done, I'm sure," he said.

The actor also spoke about the Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and the accolades that it has received thus far.

"It's nice. I'm really proud of the work. We've been at this for maybe 17 years. It really takes a lot of pushing, a lot of nurturing it for years and years to get it there, so it's nice all these people know what it takes,” he said.

"It's always fun when the film really speaks to a wide audience. The older I get, the experience is every bit as important and those guys were just — it was a good time, you know,” he added.