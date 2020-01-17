US dollar falls by Rs0.10 against Pakistani rupee

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani rupee strengthened on Monday as the exchange rate of US dollar weakened by Rs0.10, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said.

The US dollar was traded at Rs154.56, as compared to the last day's trading of Rs154.66.

In the open market, however, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs154.45 and Rs155.15 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by Rs0.53 and was traded at Rs172.02, against the last closing of Rs172.55.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen, however, remained stable at Rs1.40. A decrease of Rs0.05 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs201.86 as compared to last closing of Rs201.91.

Exchange rate of the UAE Dirham was decreased by 02 paisas to close at Rs42.08, while the Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 paisa to close at Rs41.19.