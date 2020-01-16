NAB ends inquiry against SAPM Zulfi Bukhari

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ended on Monday its probe against Special Assistant to the PM for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Zulfikar (Zulfi) Bukhari.

The decision came after a session of the NAB Executive Board under Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

After the meeting, a press release stated that the probe body has decided to end the investigation against the prime minister’s aide due to lack of evidence.

During the session, the chairman NAB said the priority of the authority is to ensure the mega corruption cases reach their logical end.

In March 2018, the NAB began its investigation against Bukhari NAB pertaining to offshore companies.

In February, the anti-graft body sent a notice to Bukhari to appear before it and explain facts about his offshore companies which have been used to buy dozens of expensive commercial properties in London’s expensive zone.

NAB approves new references against Zardari, Nawaz

In a meeting of the its executive board today, the NAB approved nine new inquiries.

It approved new corruption references against former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani — both leaders of the Pakistan People's Party.

The NAB also initiated new probe against former premier and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) supremo, Nawaz Sharif.

All three politicians are accused of handing out gift vehicles from the Toshakhana or (the gift depository) against low prices. Gilani and Nawaz have been questioned about the vehicles earlier.

An inquiry against the administration of Islamabad Police's Safe City Project was also approved.

Inquiries against a member of the National Assembly (MNA), Sardar Ashiq Hussain Gopang, and the former member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA), Chaudhry Shaukat Mahmood Basra, were also approved.