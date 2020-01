Pakistan announces T20 squad for Bangladesh T20Is

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced its 15-member squad for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh starting January 24.

Veteran all-rounders Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez were recalled to the squad while uncapped Ahsan Ali, Amad Butt and Haris Rauf were added to the 1 5-player squad.

Leg spinner Usman Qadir, who was picked for the tour of Australia but did not get to play any match has been retained along with Khushdil Shah.

Players missing out on selection are Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan and Wahab Riaz.

Pakistan and Bangladesh will play the three T20 matches on January 24, 25 and 27 in Lahore.

Squad for T20Is:

1. Babar Azam (captain)

2. Ahsan Ali

3. Amad Butt

4. Haris Rauf

5. Iftikhar Ahmed

6. Imad Wasim

7. Khushdil Shah

8. Mohammad Hafeez

9. Mohammad Hasnain

10. Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper)

11. Musa Khan

12. Shadab Khan

13. Shaheen Shah Afridi

14. Shoaib Malik

15. Usman Qadir