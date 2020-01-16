PCB to bid for hosting rights to major ICC events: report

Buoyed by successfully hosting Sri Lanka and convincing Bangladesh to tour as well, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has now set its sights on bringing a major cricket tournament to the country, reported Geo News.

Manu Sawhney, the chief executive of the International Cricket Council (ICC), is expected in Pakistan on a two-day visit from Jan 22 to 23.

Daily Jang, citing its sources, has reported that PCB officials will explore the possibility of bringing a major ICC tournament to Pakistan between 2023 and 2031.

The Urdu daily further states that there will be eight men’s and as many women’s ICC tournaments during the nine-year period mentioned above. The same time period will also accommodate four U-19 tournaments.

The PCB, in the light of its recent achievements, is hoping to have done enough to gain the trust of the rest of the cricketing world.

And although decisions on tournament rights are decided in ICC meetings, the PCB is planning to lay the groundwork when Sawhney visits Pakistan next week.

The PCB has set up Sawhney’s meetings with federal minister Fehmida Mirza as well as officials of the interior ministry. He will also be given a security briefing.

The exercise, the PCB believes, will help it in bringing top cricketing nations to Pakistan, while its long-term target remains on securing the right to host a major tournament.

Pakistan last hosted a major ICC tournament (the World Cup) in 1996.

In 2008, it hosted the Asia Cup — an event regulated by the Asian Cricket Council.