Geo Reporter Amin Hafeez signs off from story with Mughal turban on head, sword in hand

Geo News reporter Amin Hafeez's latest video is doing the rounds on the internet as this time, he presents a story while sporting a turban on his head and with a sword in hand.

A few days ago, the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) sprung into action after it emerged that a wedding event had been held at the heritage. The Fort has been recognized by the UNESCO as an endangered monument and has been listed as a World Heritage Site in Danger. The WCLA suspended the Fort's in-charge and announced it would take legal action against the company that organised the event.

Being his flamboyant self, Hafeez decided to present the news dressed up in clothes fit for a king and unsheathed a sword in front of the camera. He belted out the words, sheathing and unsheathing the sword a couple of times: "Who held a wedding at our royal kitchen? Punishment will be given."

As expected, the video went viral on social media, generating hilarious responses from netizens.



