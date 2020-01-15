'Doctor Strange 2' to bring back Infinity Stones to the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Marvel fans are in for a year packed with delight as a plethora of exciting projects are about to roll out including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

And if reports are to be believed, the plot of the Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer will be featuring the character of Dr Stephan Strange following the events of Avengers: Endgame carrying on the research on the Time Stone.

As Marvel buffs would be well aware of the plot showing mega-villain Thanos taking away the Time Stone between the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Dr Strange will have to go forth thinking of a solution on how to bring the Time Stone back from a different timeline back to its original place.

That being said, fans are still eager to find out who Marvel Studios’ will be pulling in to helm the film after director Scott Derrickson withdrew earlier.