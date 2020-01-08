Iran refuses to hand over black box from crashed Ukrainian plane

TEHRAN: Iran has decided not to hand over planemaker Boeing the black box from Ukraine's passenger plane, which crashed earlier today killing all 176 on board, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The Ukraine International Airlines aircraft crashed on Wednesday morning shortly after it took off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport.



Head of the Iran Civil Aviation Organisation Ali Abedzadeh said it was still not clear which country Tehran will give the black box to so that data from it could be decoded, according to semi-official Mehr news agency.



An earlier statement on the crash from the Ukrainian embassy in Tehran said the crash had occurred due to engine failure. However, a second statement from the embassy omitted the word engine failure from its statement, saying that the previous comments made regarding the cause of the crash were not official.



Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk announced a ban on all flights from Ukrainian airlines through Iran's airspace starting tomorrow (Thursday).

Airlines have swung into action to avoid using Iran and Iraq's air spaces after Irani forces launched multiple ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iraq housing the US and coalition forces.

Qantas, Etihad, Singapore Airlines and Emirates have announced they will change their flight paths to avoid the two countries' air spaces.

Iran said it had attacked the military bases in retaliation for the killing of its Al Quds commander, Qassem Soleimani. The Iranian general was killed at the Baghdad international airport on Friday by a US strike ordered by President Trump, triggering tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The US claimed it had killed Soleimani as he had orchestrated attacks on American troops in Iraq and was responsible on the attack on the US embassy in Iraq earlier.

Iran had vowed to take 'severe revenge' from the United States for killing Soleimani, who was a celebrated commander in the country credited with enhancing the country's influence in the Middle East and defeating militias hostile to Tehran.