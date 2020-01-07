close
Tue Jan 07, 2020
Justin Bieber pokes fun at himself with rib-tickling memes

Justin Bieber pokes fun at himself with rib-tickling memes

American singer Justin Bieber often becomes a laughing stock on the internet, much like other celebrities.

However, the 25-year-old seems to be taking the internet jibes and trolling with an open heart as he joins the crowd and laughs with them on one of his memes going viral.

A photo of the Baby hit maker falling off a unicycle had been making rounds on the internet which soon led to Photoshop experts stepping in and getting creative by turning Bieber into a meme.

Some of the most hilarious ones were shared by the singer on his Instagram including him diving into a swimming pool, getting abducted by a spaceship, getting eaten by a dinosaur and even jumping on top of John Cena in a wrestling ring.

Check out the hysterical posts below:

View this post on Instagram

WTF HAHA

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on



