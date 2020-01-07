Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn go public with their love in a PDA-filled date: See photos

Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn have strictly kept their relationship private despite going strong for an extensive period.

However, it looks like things might be changing for the singer as she was recently-spotted with Alwyn after the Golden Globes on Sunday, enjoying the most PDA-filled public date they have ever been on.

The lovebirds relaxed their rules of a guarded and strictly-private relationship as they were caught on camera embracing each other with a chirpy Taylor putting her arms around her boyfriend.

After arriving solo at the red carpet for the Golden Globes, the two had later reunited and climbed into a car together after the event.



The Bad Blood singer had slipped out of her floral Etro Couture dress she chose for the evening earlier and opted for a glittery little black dress for the after-party.

While the couple have been spotted publically multiple times, they have refrained from making official appearances including at red carpet events as well as social media.