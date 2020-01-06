Lindsay Lohan flirting with Miley Cyrus’s ex Liam Hemsworth over Cody Simpson?

Hollywood diva Lindsay Lohan had recently taken over headlines after she dropped some ‘flirty’ comments on Miley Cyrus’s ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s photos.

However, it turns out there may be more to the story than what meets the eye as reports are suggesting that the flirty exchange with The Hunger Games actor had occurred owing to Lindsay’s history with his ex-wife Miley Cyrus’s current beau Cody Simpson.

If reports are to be believed, Lindsay’s sister Ali Lohan had dated the 22-year-old Aussie singer and owing to the sour end to their relationship, the Freaky Friday actor might be looking to cause trouble by commenting on Hemsworth’s photos.

Ali and Cody had reportedly dated for a brief period in 2018 and Distractify reported that their relationship had met a dead end after Ali was frustrated with Cody’s substandard living conditions.

As per a report by People magazine, when Cody had bagged The Masked Singer in October 2019, Lindsay had turned to her Instagram with a now-deleted post showing Ali and Cody, accompanied by a startling caption: “When you realise you failed. And you settle for less @codysimpson. Family is everything you won the masked singer but you lost on your future.”