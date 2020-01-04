Eman Suleman gets married in beautiful nikkah ceremony

Acclaimed Pakistani model Eman Suleman got married to her fiancé Syed Jamil Haider Rizvi in a traditional nikkah ceremony held today (Saturday).



Shortly after, pictures from the ceremony made their way to the internet, showcasing the newly-weds seated next to each other after sealing the deal.

Eman was clad in a gold and red ensemble with her groom looking dapper in a white kurta and a beige shawl wrapped around him.

The couple announced their plans of getting married in a social media post uploaded in December.

Eman took the internet by storm after revealing that she is getting married in an amusing Instagram post, that portrayed the duo’s loved-up, fun-filled relationship.

“2 ganjus. I wanted to wait till after shaadi to make the announcement of our shaadi but since the news isn’t already out there and I‘m coveting some public attention, because that’s just the kind of person I am, I want you to know that I am marrying my non-platonic friend of 3 months (full GF BF nonsense),” she wrote.







