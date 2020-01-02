close
Thu Jan 02, 2020
Sports

Web Desk
January 2, 2020

Big Bash League Points Table 2019-20

Sports

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 02, 2020

The 9th edition of  T20 league  Big Bash  is underway in Australia . The BBL  comprises 61 matches this season to be played across a period of slightly less than two months, from December 17, 2019 to February 8, 2020.

Standings of the Big Bash League

TeamMWLPoints
Melbourne Stars
5418
Sydney Sixers
6428
Adelaide Strikers
5317
Sydney Thunder
6327
Hobart Hurricanes
4224
Perth Scorchers

5234
Brisbane Heat
4132
Melbourne Renegades
5050

