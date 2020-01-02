Big Bash League Points Table 2019-20

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The 9th edition of T20 league Big Bash is underway in Australia . The BBL comprises 61 matches this season to be played across a period of slightly less than two months, from December 17, 2019 to February 8, 2020.
Standings of the Big Bash League
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|Points
|Melbourne Stars
|5
|4
|1
|8
|Sydney Sixers
|6
|4
|2
|8
|Adelaide Strikers
|5
|3
|1
|7
|Sydney Thunder
|6
|3
|2
|7
|Hobart Hurricanes
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Perth Scorchers
|5
|2
|3
|4
|Brisbane Heat
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Melbourne Renegades
|5
|0
|5
|0
The 9th edition of T20 league Big Bash is underway in Australia . The BBL comprises 61 matches this season to be played across a period of slightly less than two months, from December 17, 2019 to February 8, 2020.
Standings of the Big Bash League
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|Points
|Melbourne Stars
|5
|4
|1
|8
|Sydney Sixers
|6
|4
|2
|8
|Adelaide Strikers
|5
|3
|1
|7
|Sydney Thunder
|6
|3
|2
|7
|Hobart Hurricanes
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Perth Scorchers
|5
|2
|3
|4
|Brisbane Heat
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Melbourne Renegades
|5
|0
|5
|0