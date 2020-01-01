Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Cardi B and others: Top 5 albums getting dropped in 2020

As the new year rings in, some of the most sought-after icons in the world of music are getting ready to roll out the new decade with their banging new albums.

The list of luminaries getting ready to release their new albums this year is long but some of the crowd-favourite names in the industry have us all over the moon as they left us overjoyed with the news.

Here are top five albums expected to release this year:

Selena Gomez:

After a straggling phase and an extensive hiatus from music, 2019 had definitely been the diva’s year as she made her startling comeback and rocked the headlines with her new music. But that was just the tip of the iceberg as more surprises are to follow for all of Gomez’s fans. The singer will be getting ready to release her new album Rare on January 10, 2020.

Justin Bieber:

Giving her former flame Selena Gomez a tough competition will be none other than the Baby hit maker who may have excited his fans with the announcement of his new album, but left plenty of Gomez’s fans enraged over allegedly stealing her spotlight. While it’s been five years since he last dropped his album Purpose in 2015, he will be making his return with a new single titled Yummy, releasing on January 3, 2020.

Green Day:

While we grew up listening to these dynamic punk rockers, it looks like they are getting ready to bring back their unfiltered tracks chockfull of energy with their 13th studio album that will be released on February 7, 2020. The content of the new music is said to be full of “soul, Motown, glam and manic anthemic. Punks, freaks and punishers! … The life AND death of the party. Not political. Surviving in chaos. The real [expletive].”

Cardi B:

Our favourite female hip-hop queen Cardi B after soaring to the top with her debut album Invasion of Privacy and bagging the title of Spotify’s most-streamed female rap album in history, has told the world that she is just getting started. Her new album, that remains untitled for now is also expected to release this year.

Kesha:

After her 2017-released album Rainbows that was chained to a complex legal battle, the singer is ready to rebrand herself with her new comeback, while also turning her guns towards her former producers with the help of her new music. Fans are elated to see what the singer has in store for them with her banging return.