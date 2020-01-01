Prince William shares throwback photo from Pakistan trip as he launches new royal project

Pakistan and its wondrous natural beauty seems to have left Prince William enchanted as he shared a throwback shot from the royal couple's visit to the country while launching his mega climate change project, The Earthshot Prize.

The official Instagram handle of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kensington Royal, shared a powerful message about climate change with a photo of Prince William resting in front of the snow-capped Hindu Kush Mountain in Pakistan.

The Duke of Cambridge announced the initiation of a project that will adhere to the world’s biggest environmental problems asking some of the greatest problem-solvers to come up with the solutions to the most crucial questions regarding the Earth’s deteriorating state.

"The earth is at a tipping point and we face a stark choice: either we continue as we are and irreparably damage our planet or we remember our unique power as human beings and our continual ability to lead, innovate and problem-solve," he wrote.

"Remember the awe inspiring civilisations that we have built, the life-saving technology we have created, the fact that we have put a man on the moon," he continued.

"People can achieve great things. And the next ten years present us with one of our greatest tests - a decade of action to repair the Earth," he said, adding: "Led by Prince William and a global alliance, the @EarthshotPrize will inspire the the planet’s greatest problem solvers to solve Earth’s greatest problems: the emergencies facing our natural world."

Launching the project, the father of three chose to share the picture from his visit to Pakistan where he can be seen lost in the enthralling view of the mountains situated in Pakistan's Chitral District.

The photo was captured by none other than Kate Middleton, who is known for her photography skills as she often goes behind the lens to capture some of the most cherished moments of her family.



"Photo by The Duchess of Cambridge, taken at a glacier in the Hindu Kush mountain range, situated in the Chitral District of Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkwa Province," the caption concluded.

