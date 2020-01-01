close
Wed Jan 01, 2020
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor celebrate daughter's birthday on New Year's Eve 2020

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor celebrate daughter's birthday on New Year's Eve 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan's much-adored TV personalities Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor celebrated their beloved  daughter Hoorain's fourth birthday on Tuesday, showering love and affection on the birthday girl  for her special  day.

The power couple shared a series of stunning photos of themselves along with their beautiful children from the birthday bash that melted the hearts of their mammoth fan base. 

Ayeza, who was recently embroiled in controversy for playing an infamous  character in Mere Paas Tum Ho, posted some pictures from the event, rocking a white button-down shirt, tucked into the beige pants while keeping her hair back in a pony tail. She finished the look with golden hoop earrings. 

Ayeza and Taimoor are one of the only few couples of Pakistan's entertainment industry who recurrently share their life events on social media to keep fans in the loop about their personal lives.

