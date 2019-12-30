Hasan Ali to receive medical scan after completing rehabilitation programme

Fast bowler Hasan Ali will undergo a fitness scan in the second week of January after completing his rehabilitation program, sources confirmed.

The bowler had been ruled out of the home Test series against Sri Lanka following a medical examination in late November, which revealed that the bowler had sustained multiple rib fractures.

Hasan had begun his rehabilitation process at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore and was told to rest for six weeks.

“The pacer’s rehab program is going on in full swing,” sources in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.

The 25-year-old had taken a leave for two days, and is set to rejoin the NCA from January 1 onwards, the sources said.

A fitness scan will will be taken after the bowler completes his rehabilitation program on January 12.