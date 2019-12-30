Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain stun in gorgeous ensembles at star-studded valima reception

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain have arrived at their star-studded valima reception to be held tonight and the first glimpse of the bride and groom has been revealed.



The newly-weds first headed off to a stunning photo shoot, in which they look nothing short of a pair of doves, dazzling in gorgeous ivory white ensembles.

Check out the videos and photos from their valima photo shoot here

Earlier, in a long Instagram post, Yasir shared his thoughts about having a simple wedding, urging people to make marriages more easy and convenient for the bride and groom and their families.

“Bhaiyon aur behno.. shadi itni mushkil cheez nahi hai jitna hum ne mil k usy bana dia hai . mai ne shadi gher mai hi karni thi magar choti jagah ki wajah se gher se bahar shift ki [Brothers and sisters, getting married is not as difficult as we have made it to be. I wanted to have the ceremony at my home, but couldn’t because of lack of space, so we shifted outside]," he wrote.

Yasir also went on to urge, “Apny gher walon pe rehem karen aur Shadi ko asaan banaen [Have mercy on your family and make weddings easy].”

Iqra and Yasir got married in a beautiful daytime ceremony held on Saturday.

The two kicked off their wedding festivities last week with a traditional mayun and mehndi ceremony.