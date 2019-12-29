close
Sun Dec 29, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 29, 2019

Second trailer of Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' to release on this date

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 29, 2019

The first trailer for Marvel Studio's Black Widow released in December and fans are already eager to watch the second.

The Scarlett Johansson starrer film traces the origin of Shield Agent Natasha Romanov aka Black Widow.

If the reports circulating are anything to go by, the fans wouldn't have to wait much before the filmmakers release the second trailer for one of the most anticipated films of 2020.

Directed by Cate Shorthand, the movies take places between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

