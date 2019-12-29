Kendall Jenner outshines Kylie, Selena Gomez, bags title of highest paid Instagram star

Kylie Jenner may have been hailed as the queen of Instagram once upon a time but it now looks like her sister Kendall Jenner has caught up and has outshone her entirely.

The 24-year-old beauty queen recently bagged the title of the highest paid female Instagrammer owing to her multiple promotions that brought her to the top of the chart.

The revelation was made by Buzz Bingo which shed light on the top Instagram earner in 2019 which, apart from crowned queen Kendall with $15.9 million, puts singing sensation Selena Gomez on number two with $8 million while dropping 22-year-old Kylie way down to $3 million on the third spot.

Kylie had only done three ads while Kendall bagged a total of 26. Selena on the other hand, had gotten nine ads through her Instagram.



The list further features Khloe Kardashian and Priyanka Chopra on number four and five respectively.