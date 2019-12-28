Jessie J shares heartbreaking post after painful split with Channing Tatum

Jessie J and Channing Tatum have parted ways, as a result of which the former is feeling down in the dumps and highly emotional.

The 31-year-old singer on Thursday took to Instagram story to share a message which has a deeper meaning than what meets the eye.

The post has come one week after she split with ex-beau Channing Tatum.

"Delayed emotions are.... well.... Not so fun," she wrote.

Jessie also shared a quote from the late Heath Ledger about happiness.

"Everyone you meet always asks if you have a career, are married, or own a house as if life was some kind of grocery list," the quote read. "But no one ever asks you if you are happy."

Channing and Jessie called it quits on their relationship after almost one year of dating.

Shortly after their split, Channing joined a celebrity dating app titled 'Raya' in his quest of finding a soulmate.