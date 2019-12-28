Miley Cyrus desperate to ‘move on’ after Liam Hemsworth divorce, says she is ‘relieved’

Miley Cyrus is eager to put her past behind and is desperate to move on from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth as the former couple reached a divorce settlement a couple of days ago.

The 27-year-old singer who is currently dating Cody Simpson said that she was relieved when she her divorce with Liam got finalised.

"Miley is relieved that she and Liam reached an agreement when it comes to the divorce," a source close to Miley told People. "She just wants to move on."

Miley and Cyrus ended their beautiful decade-long relationship when they agreed upon details of their divorce settlement after announcing their split back in August.

According to reports, sources told TMZ that Miley and Liam had a prenuptial agreement, so the division of property was likely not going to cause issues.