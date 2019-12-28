close
Sat Dec 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 28, 2019

'Game of Thrones' actor Andrew Dunbar dies on Christmas Eve

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Dec 28, 2019
'Game of Thrones' actor Andrew Dunbar dies on Christmas Eve

Hollywood actor Andrew Dunbar known for his role in the HBO-hit series Game of Thrones passed away on Christmas Eve.

The actor, said to be in his 30s, was said to have “died suddenly” at his residence in Belfast, Ireland on Christmas Eve.

Dunbar, who had appeared in GoT’s sixth and eighth season, was confirmed dead by a spokesperson for The Extras Department who disclosed the information to Belfast Live.

View this post on Instagram

Initially I wasn’t going to post anything but now I see the value in everyone sharing their thoughts on the loss of a good friend Andrew Dunbar, who died on Christmas Eve. It’s good and healthy for us to share our memories of him and to know we are not alone in our grief. I have found it comforting to read what everyone has been posting in the past few days. For me, it really is simple. He made me smile, he made me laugh and he made me think. He was just so damn loveable. I saw him only a week ago and we hugged as he left. I’m grateful for that hug and I am grateful to have known him. I am sorry for the people who are grieving tonight and sorry for the people who never got a chance to meet him. He was one of the good ones. Look after each other. If you need help, please talk to someone. Anyone. You are never alone.

A post shared by Graham Smith (@grahamsmith) on

Costar on the show and a close friend of Dunbar, Andy McClay had told the portal that there was “something about him that was special.”

“People always felt good around him, happy, excited for the day’s work and there was always a lot of fun when he was around,” he said.

Dunbar had essayed the role of Alfie Allen’s body double for the character Theon Greyjoy in the series. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment