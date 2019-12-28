'Game of Thrones' actor Andrew Dunbar dies on Christmas Eve

Hollywood actor Andrew Dunbar known for his role in the HBO-hit series Game of Thrones passed away on Christmas Eve.

The actor, said to be in his 30s, was said to have “died suddenly” at his residence in Belfast, Ireland on Christmas Eve.

Dunbar, who had appeared in GoT’s sixth and eighth season, was confirmed dead by a spokesperson for The Extras Department who disclosed the information to Belfast Live.

Costar on the show and a close friend of Dunbar, Andy McClay had told the portal that there was “something about him that was special.”



“People always felt good around him, happy, excited for the day’s work and there was always a lot of fun when he was around,” he said.

Dunbar had essayed the role of Alfie Allen’s body double for the character Theon Greyjoy in the series.