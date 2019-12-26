'Ring of fire' solar eclipse to darken Pakistan's sky today

KARACHI: December 26, 2019 may be the darkest day of the year across Asia as the annular solar eclipse returns to the region for the first time in 20 years.

The 'Ring of fire' solar eclipse will cause the day (today morning) to turn dark in many Asian countries including Pakistan. The eclipse will start at 7:35 am (local time). It will turn into a total eclipse at 8:46 am and end at 10:30 am.

The best time to view the eclipse will be in the morning in the Pakistan, India and other Asian countries and early afternoon in Indonesia, but precise times will vary from location to location.



Many countries in Asia will witness a solar eclipse, as well as some parts of eastern Africa and northern Australia, but a small area will experience an annular solar eclipse called a 'ring of fire' eclipse.

A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes directly between the Earth and the sun, but the type of eclipse that unfolds depends on how far away the moon is from the Earth.

The experts have warned the people not to look directly at the sun without any protective eye apparatus as it could damage their eyesight. The radiation will be much more direct than it was during the last solar eclipse that occurred 20 years ago.



However, elaborate arrangements to observe the annular solar eclipse, with due provision for needed safety, have been made at the Astronomical Observatory.

