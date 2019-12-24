Taylor Swift gives a peek inside the making of her song ‘Christmas Tree Farm’

American pop sensation Taylor Swift had the world grooving ahead of Christmas with her hit single Christmas Tree Farm.



And now the 30-year-old singer is giving an inside look into all that went behind the creation of the song, from the songwriting process to the recording, which is leaving fans in absolute.

The clip is proof enough of the sheer talent possessed by the Lover singer as fans get to see how a mere idea is turned into a chorus and then into the catchiest holiday tune that is blaring in all houses now ahead of Christmas.

In the video, Taylor can be seen hoping that her song becomes a blissful escape for all music buffs.

On the other hand, the singer is currently riding high as she ends the year on a highly-successful note, with back to back feats including her big, record-breaking triumph at the American Music Awards 2019 where she received the crown of Artist of the Decade.



Taylor also recently welcomed her film Cats where she not only flaunted her acting prowess but also lent her songwriting skills.