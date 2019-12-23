Red Velvet unveils ‘Psycho’ music teaser

South Korean girl group Red Velvet has unveiled the MV teaser for their title track “Psycho’.



The teaser was released from their upcoming album ‘The ReVe Festival: Finale’.

The teaser ‘Psycho’ were released on YouTube on December 23 at midnight, while the full song will be released later at 6:00 PM.

Fans can see the group show their incredible vocal talent and visual presence.

The lyrics revolve around a strange couple who appear to be "psychos." The couple fights so much that it appears crazy in the eyes of others.

Red Velvet debuted in 2014 with the album "Happiness." The group, formed by SM Entertainment, has received several awards.