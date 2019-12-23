Leonardo DiCaprio spotted getting cozy with girlfriend Camila Morrone on cold date night

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camilla Morrone were spotted braving the cold weather in Aspen, Colorado as they cozied up to each other on a romantic date night.

The loved-up couple that is enjoying a seasonal break currently were seen enjoying dinner at and Italian restaurant in the heart of Aspen.

Leo was clad in a black, hip-length coat, black pants and boots with a black baseball cap pulled low over his face, while his gorgeous ladylove sported a black leather jacket over a black, sparkly dress with a full skirt and black boots.

Earlier, he was spotted walking through Aspen in his skiing gear and a black hoodie.

Leo is on a break these days before four of his mega-releases see the light of day.

These include Killers of the Flower Moon, The Black Hand, The Devil in the White City and the biopic of US President Theodore Roosevelt.