Sun Dec 22, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 23, 2019

Rihanna veils her face to skip recognition at London's Winter Wonderland

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 23, 2019

Rihanna, who is one of the most famous personalities of London,  managed to enjoy a trip to Winter Wonderland this weekend without being recognised  or notic.

 The singer seems to indulge into the festive spirit as she headed to one of the busiest tourist attractions in the city. The Kiss It Better singer joined hundreds of tourists mingling around Hyde Park on Saturday evening and it looks like she had a great time, eating all the hot dogs and churros.

The singer was able to go undetected as she wore a balaclava-style scarf over her face with her hoodie up.

RiRi’s fans had an opportunity to get a glimpse of their beloved showbiz personality but they  were simply dodged by  her as they could not even recognise her in the veil she adopted to avoid recognition.

