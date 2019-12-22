Inside Jibran Nasir, Mansha Pasha’s ethereal day-time engagement ceremony

Pakistani actor Mansha Pasha and rights activist Jibran Nasir are finally engaged as pictures and videos from their day-time ceremony held on Sunday, have started making rounds online.



As the two finally make things official between them, fans and followers of the two power couple could not help but gush as the bride looked nothing short of breathtaking in her pink ensemble.

The Laal Kabootar actor opted for a pink, intricately embroidered lehnga choli by Omrose paired with silver jewelry, while leaving her tresses down in refined curls.

On the other hand, the 32-year-old lawyer looked dapper as he rocked a traditional white shalwar kurta, adding in a cultural touch with an ajrak on his shoulder.

The fairy-tale ceremony, held in Karachi on Sunday, was also attended by a number of luminaries, including actors Junaid Khan and Zhalay Sarhadi.



A representative of the social rights activist had confirmed earlier that the two will tying the knot in 2020.



