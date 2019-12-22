Angelina Jolie made special arrangements to stay in LA for Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie may have been embroiled in intense family drama this year but as Christmas draws closer, it appears the two are ready to work things out.

The Maleficent actor appears to be letting bygones be bygones as she gets into the holiday spirit by making an effort to reunite her kids with their father.

The latest update on Brangelina has revealed that the beauty queen made special arrangements to stay in Los Angeles so her six children can spend the day with their father Brad Pitt.

A source revealed to HollywoodLife: “Angelina feels it’s important for the kids to see their dad for Christmas so she’s made sure to be in L.A. for the holidays so that can happen.”

“They will share time with the kids equally over Christmas, that is how they did it last year and this year will be no different,” the grapevine added.

The couple’s eldest adopted son 18-year-old Maddox, who is living in South Korea for his college, will also be joining the two for Christmas.