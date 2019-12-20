PTA takes up hacking software issue with WhatsApp management

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said on Friday it took up the issue of media reports pertaining to targeting of WhatsApp users with a hacking software from not only Pakistan but around the world.

"With reference to media reports regarding WhatsApp users being targeted worldwide including users from Pakistan with a hacking software, PTA has taken up the matter with WhatsApp," read the authority's press release.

The PTA further said that it intended to retrieve data that was hacked from Pakistani users and also discuss remedial measures taken by WhatsApp to ensure a similar incident didn't happen again.

"The public is advised to upgrade the WhatsApp application to latest version and keep the device Operating System up to date in order to avoid such incidents. Affected individuals are requested to contact PTA at [email protected]," stated the PTA.

