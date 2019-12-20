close
Thu Dec 19, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 20, 2019

Khloe Kardashian's latest pics with daughter True leave fans in shock

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 20, 2019

LOS ANGELES: Khloe Kardashian,  an American media personality, has left fans in awe by  sharing stunning photos along with her sweet daughter True. Many of her  admirers  said she looked "unrecognisable" in the recent posts.

In her  Instagram post,  the leggy 35-year-old Revenge Body star was seen in the new SKIMS sleepwear line which Kim launched earlier this month.

Kardashian  shared  the photos  with the caption: "Me and my bunny" 

View this post on Instagram

Me and my bunny

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on



