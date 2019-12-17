Govt releases over Rs80m for textile sector development projects

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms has so far authorised the release of Rs81.132 million of the total allocation of Rs 202.828 million for various textile industry development projects under its Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for financial year 2019-20.

According to the PSDP's data, issued by the Planning Commission of Pakistan, the authorities had given the authorisation to release Rs2.828 million for the overall developmental projects of Faisalabad Garments City Training Centre under its PSDP 2019-20 as against the total allocation of Rs2.828 million.



The authorities concerned had also given the authorisation of release Rs78.304 million for 1000 industrial stitching units as opposed to the total allocation of Rs100 million in order to boost water conservation.

The federal government has so far released Rs297.278 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20, as against the total allocation of Rs701 billion.