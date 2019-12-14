US says ´committed´ to trade deal with post-Brexit Britain

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: The United States said Friday it was ready to seek a free-trade deal with Britain once it leaves the European Union, an exit made certain by Prime Minister Boris Johnson´s sweeping election win.
"The United States is committed to the US-UK shared global agenda, including expanding our robust economic relationship by reaching a comprehensive free-trade agreement with the UK once it formally withdraws from the European Union," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a congratulatory message.
