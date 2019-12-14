close
Fri Dec 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

World

AFP
December 14, 2019

US says ´committed´ to trade deal with post-Brexit Britain

World

AFP
Sat, Dec 14, 2019

WASHINGTON: The United States said Friday it was ready to seek a free-trade deal with Britain once it leaves the European Union, an exit made certain by Prime Minister Boris Johnson´s sweeping election win.

"The United States is committed to the US-UK shared global agenda, including expanding our robust economic relationship by reaching a comprehensive free-trade agreement with the UK once it formally withdraws from the European Union," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a congratulatory message.

Latest News

More From World