Kris Jenner 's unusual gifts this Christmas will woo her family's hearts

Kris Jenner's unusual, and rather retro chic choice of Christmas gifts will be a classic gift card from which one recipient will be Kris's mother Mary Jo Campbell.

Kris is a well-known face at this point, mainly due to the fame and popularity of her famous daughters, Kylie, Kloe, Kim and Kourtney. She is as fine as they come with an elegant and sophisticated aura.



Kris was quoted as saying, "I also feel really blessed to have my mom still here feeling okay, and she's 85 years old. I hope I have that adventurous spirit when I'm her age. She's a joy. I'm going to give her a Botox gift card for sure."

Check out a clip of the Christmas card below!

Kris Jenner who is well-known as part of the Kardashain clan has a wrinkle free visage which seems to age like fine wine, thanks to the hoard of personalized doctors at her beck and call.

During an interview with People, Kris was quoted as saying, "It's a one stop shop for me. And who doesn't love Botox? For me it's been really great. If you're responsible, and you talk to your doctor, I think it works. It's something that I've been using for a long time."