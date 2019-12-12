'The Matrix 4' and 'John Wick 4' to clash as mega-hit franchises get same release day

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Cinema fans are all geared up for the coming year as The Matrix got a release date of May 21, 2020, neck and neck with John Wick 4.
Deadline reports that Warner Bros have been making a number of active changes to their movie schedules in the last couple of years.
From just revealing the release date for The Matrix, the corporation also announced a standalone, The Flash movie which would release in July 2022.
The internet dubbed the opening day of John Wick 4 as the 'Keanu Reeves Day'.
