Thu Dec 12, 2019
December 12, 2019

'The Matrix 4' and 'John Wick 4' to clash as mega-hit franchises get same release day

Thu, Dec 12, 2019
'The Matrix 4' and 'John Wick 4' to clash as mega-hits get same release day. Photo: reddit 

Cinema fans are all geared up for the coming year as The Matrix got a release date of May 21, 2020, neck and neck with John Wick 4

Deadline reports that Warner Bros have been making a number of active changes to their movie schedules in the last couple of years.

From just revealing the release date for The Matrix, the corporation also announced a standalone, The Flash movie which would release in July 2022.

The internet dubbed the opening day of John  Wick 4 as the 'Keanu Reeves Day'.

Check out the tweets below


