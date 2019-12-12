'The Matrix 4' and 'John Wick 4' to clash as mega-hit franchises get same release day

Cinema fans are all geared up for the coming year as The Matrix got a release date of May 21, 2020, neck and neck with John Wick 4.

Deadline reports that Warner Bros have been making a number of active changes to their movie schedules in the last couple of years.

From just revealing the release date for The Matrix, the corporation also announced a standalone, The Flash movie which would release in July 2022.

The internet dubbed the opening day of John Wick 4 as the 'Keanu Reeves Day'.

