Kate Middleton takes tennis classes at London club

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge who is known for her love of sports, is taking tennis lessons at a private London club.



The mother of three, Kate Middleton has been taking tennis lessons from a coach at Hurlingham club in Fulham, south London.

According to media reports, the Duchess of Cambridge was really very good at tennis.

She takes a keen interest in sport and loves tennis. Also, her husband, Prince William is an avid tennis fan. The couple have attended Wimbledon over the years.

She also took over the role of patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club from the Queen in 2016.

Apart from that, her kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte have tennis lessons.

In July this year, tennis ace Roger Federer had revealed that Prince George had been having private lessons with him and had praised his abilities.